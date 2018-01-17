× Nationals sign IF/OF Howie Kendrick to 2-year deal

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have brought back their utility man after a strong end to the 2017 season.

IF/OF Howie Kendrick, 34, has signed a 2-year deal with the club, worth $7 million according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

After being traded by the Philadelphia Phillies in a mid season deal, Kendrick hit .293 with 7 HR’s and 25 RBI’s in 52 games for the Nationals.

Kendrick played first base, second base, left field and right field for the Nationals, and is expected to occupy that utility role again for the team.