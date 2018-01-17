× Pennsylvania’s first medicinal marijuana dispensary opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Keystone Canna Remedies, the first medical marijuana dispensary in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, opened today in Bethlehem, Lehigh County.

“Our professional and personal experiences in patient care, particularly in treating patients experiencing serious medical issues, and our profound commitment to improving their quality of life form the foundation of Keystone Canna Remedies,” said Victor Guadagnino, Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, in a press release announcing the opening. “Our on-site cannabis expert and pharmacist, combined with our patient care model of personal and comprehensive consultations, and, premium product selections from state-regulated sources will transform the lives of patients currently suffering and in some cases, experiencing significant hardship.”

The dispensary will be operated by Victor J. Guadagnino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer; Joan Guadagnino, Chief Operating Officer; Victor Guadagnino, Chief Business Development Officer; Patricia Gregory, Vice President and General Counsel; and, Bradley Carlson, Director of Pharmacy.

Many state, regional and local officials and business community members joined KCR officials to mark the opening of the dispensary, including Acting Secretary of Health and State Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce President Tony Iannelli, State Rep. Steve Samuelson, and former NHL player Riley Cote.

Cote, who played with the Philadelphia Flyers, offered support for the program, noting his history of painful sports injuries from his years on the ice.

“It’s an exciting day for Pennsylvania,” Cote said. “Today marks the beginning of compassionate healthcare for patients in the Keystone State. Cannabis is a holistic phenomenon. The healing compounds contained within this plant will help people from all walks of life increase quality of life while also finding the relief they need.”

The facility will dispense medical marijuana once it becomes available from approved grower/processors, expected in the coming weeks. Forms of the medicine allowed to be dispensed in Pennsylvania and to be dispensed from Keystone Canna Remedies include oils, topical agents, pills, vaporization, tinctures and liquids.

Patients must follow a multi-step registration process that includes obtaining certification from a state-approved medical practitioner.