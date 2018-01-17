× Pirates sign closer Felipe Rivero to 4-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH– Amongst all the hubbub of trading stars P Gerrit Cole and OF Andrew McCutchen, the Pittsburgh Pirates quietly signed one of their players to a contract extension.

Closer P Felipe Rivero signed a four-year contract extension with the club on Monday.

The deal will buy out all of Rivero’s arbitration seasons, giving him set salaries for the next four years.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Rivero will earn $2.5MM in 2018, $4MM in 2019, $5.25MM in 2020 and $7.25MM in 2021. There are also two $10MM options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, giving the Pirates a possible six years of team control.

Rivero, 26, has shined since being traded from the Nationals to the Pirates in 2016, posting a 2.10 ERA in just over 100 innings with the team.

In 2017, Rivero took over as the Pirates closer, and saved 21 games with a 1.67 ERA.