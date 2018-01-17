× Police searching for suspect in retail theft in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a retail theft.

On November 30, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Walmart in the first block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle for a reported retail theft.

An investigation revealed that an employee of the store was under-ringing merchandise for two women on multiple occasions over a two-month period.

Police identified one of the suspects and have filed charges, but have yet to identify the other woman.

Carlisle Police are asking for assistance in identifying the other female subject. Tips can be submitted through the Carlisle Crimewatch website, or by contacting the station directly at 717-243-5252 option 3. You may remain anonymous.