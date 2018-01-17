Police seek suspect who robbed Rutter’s in Shrewsbury

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southern Regional Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect who robbed Rutter’s convenience store in Shrewsbury.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 3:11 a.m. at the store located on North Main Street.

According to police, the suspect, identified as a white male, entered the store and demanded money from the register. He did not indicate or present a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect then fled across the parking lot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

He was wearing a hood, heavy jacket, gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information or tips should contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.