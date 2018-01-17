× Red Lion woman facing charges after allegedly stabbing man in the abdomen

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the abdomen.

Lindsay Spies, 36, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On January 14 at approximately 4:00 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Wise Avenue in Red Lion Borough for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, who had a stab wound to his abdomen.

He told police that he and Spies were in the kitchen of the home when she said she was going to make food.

Allegedly, Spies stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a steak knife without warning.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for surgery, and is in unknown condition.

Spies was taken to the State Police Barracks in York, and told police that she stabbed the victim with a knife.

She said that she stabbed the victim because he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with her.

Now, she is facing charges.