Salmonella outbreak linked to frozen brand of shredded coconut, CDC says

An outbreak of salmonella has affected at least 25 people in nine different states, including Pennsylvania.

Investigators believe the outbreak stems from a strain of salmonella found in a frozen brand of shredded coconut, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was discovered in an unopened package of Coconut Tree Brand Frozen Shredded Coconut by officials in Massachusetts. On January 3, Evershing International Trading Company, based in California, announced the recall of its product which was packaged in 16-ounce plastic bags.

The frozen shredded coconut linked to this outbreak was used as an ingredient in Asian-style dessert drinks served at restaurants, the CDC says. The produce — also sold in grocery stores and markets — was distributed in Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington, California, and Oklahoma with redistribution to Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, and Texas.

Five people in Pennsylvania have been affected by the outbreak.

Other states affected include California (nine), Washington (four), Massachusetts (two) and New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Colorado and Oklahoma, all with one each.

Six of the 25 known cases have led to hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Those that have the recalled product in their home should be returned to its place of purchase for a refund or thrown out.

Questions related to this recall can be directed to the coconut’s distributor, Evershing International Trading Company at 408-975-9660.