Shippensburg man facing charges after allegedly stealing tip jar from Carlisle restaurant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a restaurant.
Zenotha Burt, 26, is facing theft and receiving stolen property charges for the incident.
On January 16 around 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Mrs. Stamms restaurant in Carlisle for a reported theft.
Police found that a man, later identified as Burt, had stolen the tip jar located next to the cash register.
Burt had attempted to flee the scene, but was captured only about a block away.
The jar and money were returned to the victim, and now Burt is facing charges.
