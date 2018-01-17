× Shippensburg man facing charges after allegedly stealing tip jar from Carlisle restaurant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a restaurant.

Zenotha Burt, 26, is facing theft and receiving stolen property charges for the incident.

On January 16 around 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Mrs. Stamms restaurant in Carlisle for a reported theft.

Police found that a man, later identified as Burt, had stolen the tip jar located next to the cash register.

Burt had attempted to flee the scene, but was captured only about a block away.

The jar and money were returned to the victim, and now Burt is facing charges.