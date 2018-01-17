Snow showers end early Wednesday, then frigid and gusty before a warm up to end the week

SNOW ENDS EARLY, SLOW WARMING: Light snow and snow showers continue to wrap up from west to east, leaving some more additional snowfall on the ground. Light snow finally comes to an end around 7 A.M./8 A.M. in our eastern spots, leading to some sunshine. Temperatures begin in the upper teens to lower 20s. Roads will be slippery and icy through the morning in many spots. Temperatures fall back Wednesday afternoon, but an overall warming trend takes hold the rest of the week. Wednesday afternoon is partly sunny. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. It’s breezy, so wind chill values are in the teens. Skies turn mainly clear for the overnight period, with some passing clouds at times. Overnight low temperatures fall into the teens. Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine for Thursday, and temperatures make it into the lower to middle 30s. It’s still a bit breezy. Wind chill values feel lower in the 30s at times.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drastic warming is expected for the upcoming weekend. Friday brings more warming, and what turns out to be quite the seasonable day. Readings make it into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine.There’s a mixture of sunshine and some passing clouds Saturday, otherwise expect an even milder day. Temperatures jump all the way into the middle to upper 40s. Sunday readings continue to climb under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the lower 50s for most!

MILD & UNSETTLED EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday sees plenty of clouds, and the next system approaches. This brings the chance for showers, particularly during the afternoon and the evening. Temperatures are still mild, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday brings some lingering showers for the morning, but the afternoon looks drier. Temperatures fall back a bit, but they are still on the mild side. Expect readings in the 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!