Steelers will part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, according to numerous reports

PITTSBURGH — Todd Haley will not return as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers next year, according to reports from several media outlets.

Haley’s contract with the team expired at the end of this season — which occurred when Pittsburgh fell 45-42 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday.

The team elected not to sign Haley to a new deal, sources say.

ESPN reports that Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner is expected to take Haley’s place at the head of the Steelers offense.

Haley ran the attack for six seasons, helping Pittsburgh put up huge offensive numbers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Antonio Brown both flourished under him.

But Roethlisberger and Haley reportedly did not get along behind the scenes, according to multiple reports.

It culminated on Sunday, when the offensive playcalling was criticized when it failed to convert on two separate 4th-and-inches situations while the Steelers were attempting to rally from an early 21-0 deficit.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had several chances to endorse Haley at Tuesday’s end-of-year news conference but declined, citing a “gathering information” process, according to ESPN.

Tomlin acknowledged some coaches or players wouldn’t be with the organization next year.

Haley is the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he went 19-27 before being fired during the 2014 season.