Two suspects arrested in suspected burglary of Palmyra gun store

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — Police arrested two men suspected of committing a burglary at a Palmyra gun store Tuesday night.

According to Palmyra Borough Police, the incident happened shortly before midnight at Horseshoe Pike Gun Shop on 42 East Main Street. Police determined by watching surveillance video that three suspects threw a cinder block through the store window and stole approximately 13 handguns.

At about 12:41 a.m., police observed two men wearing clothing that matched that of the suspects standing in the area of North Lincoln Street and East North Avenue. The men were later identified as Fernando Rodriguez and Jorge Santiago, police say.

According to police, several of the stolen handguns and clothing worn by the burglary suspects were recovered from the back of a residence on the 100 block of East Cherry Street. A K9 officer from South Londonderry Township Police Department tracked the scent from the location of the stolen handguns to the location of Rodriguez and Santiago, police say.

Police arrested the two suspects, charging them both with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Rodriguez received an additional charge of providing false ID to law enforcement, police say.

The suspects were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking to await arraignment, according to police.

At this time, police say, it is believed that there are still some guns missing from the store. The identity of the third suspect is unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.