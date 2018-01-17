With warming temperatures on the way, Central PA drivers brace for potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., Pa. - As warmer temperatures make their way into central Pennsylvania, the conditions are becoming ripe for potholes, although in some cases, they have already formed.

One particularly rough stretch is on Interstate 83 southbound at the Mount Rose Avenue exit, where construction on the interchange is underway, and drivers have taken note.

"It's pretty miserable, from Queen Street all the way up through the Market Street, it's just it's terrible," said driver Steve Noonan, with a chuckle. "I mean you got holes all over the place. I'll probably have to get my car aligned two to three times this year if this continues. It's nasty."

Representatives with PennDOT said Wednesday the responsibility to repair that particular stretch lies in the hands of the contractor building the interchange, as is the case in construction zones.

That includes whether to patch potholes or leave them alone because of potential repaving.

"We also have some traffic lines that aren't the final lines, and with weather like this, plows scraping on the lines, they do tend to deteriorate rather quickly, so they probably need to get out there and take care of those," said PennDOT spokesperson Mike Crochunis.

According to AAA, potholes are one of the top reasons members call for roadside assistance in the winter months.

"It's mostly the tire is just flat," said David Smith, an auto technician with AAA Central Penn. "Having your suspension sagging, when you strike a pothole, that will also determine how much damage will happen to your car."

Making sure your tires are properly inflated and checking that there is enough tread are the best ways to ensure your car can handle pothole-filled roads.

"Make sure you're not being distracted by people in your car, or things outside your car," said Doni Lee Spiegel with AAA Central Penn. "If you could see the pothole in advance, it gives you time to plan your maneuver to either get around it or slow down to go through it."

PennDOT has a hotline for drivers to report roads that need fixing. The number is (800) FIX-ROAD.