× Wolfgang Candy announces name change

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Wolfgang Candy, one of the longest-running confection companies in America, has unveiled their new name of Wolfgang Confectioners. This rebranding marks the end of 97 years as a B2C (business-to-consumer) company. Moving forward, Wolfgang Confectioners will now be solely a B2B (business-to-business) company, partnering with many large snack and confection companies as a co-manufacturing partner.

“These exciting new changes will allow us to better communicate our core competencies to the market and show them the vision we have to be recognized as the ‘top of mind’ choice for confection and snack companies as a premier co-manufacturer,” says Sam Miller, president of Wolfgang Confectioners.

Wolfgang Confectioner’s new direction positions them as a challenger within the existing B2B co-manufacturing space in the Mid-Atlantic region. What started as a small business in the kitchen of the Wolfgang family home in North York in 1921 now occupies a new 60,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art food manufacturing facility in Loganville, PA, complete with an in-house SQF-certified quality assurance team. This new facility affords Wolfgang a variety of manufacturing capabilities (including packing, molding, enrobing, and sourcing) and provides the ability to change manufacturing lines quickly. This, along with new leadership, has led to the company’s continual growth throughout 2017.

“As Wolfgang Confectioners, we will continue to use our vast experience in confection to produce and co-pack candy products for our customers and their brands,” says Miller. “We do all of this with a secondary desire to bless the lives of our employees, customers, vendors and community in small but lasting ways.”

SOURCE: Wolfgang Confectioners