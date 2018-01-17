× York man injured in overnight shooting incident

YORK — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old York man who said he was riding in a car early Wednesday morning.

According to York City Police, the victim, Isaiah Ritter, was admitted to York Hospital at about 1:18 a.m. He told police he was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car traveling in the area of the first block of South Penn Street.

Ritter told police he was traveling south when he and the driver, Ohadji Diggs, of York, heard gunshots.

Diggs reportedly continued south on S. Penn Street, but realized that Ritter had been struck, and drove directly to the hospital.

The investigation is continuing, police say. Currently, there are no suspects identified.