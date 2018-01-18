× 2 separate accidents back up traffic on Route 30 East in Lancaster County Thursday morning

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Charges are pending in two accidents that occurred Thursday morning along a stretch of Route 30 East near the Prospect Road overpass, according to West Hempfield Township police.

The first accident occurred at approximately 8:38 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash. After an investigation, police determined that a vehicle driven by Gabriel Stultz, 23, of Marietta, was traveling west on Route 30 when it experienced an undetermined mechanical problem that caused it to veer to the left, where it crossed the grassy center median and into the eastbound lane, where it struck a second vehicle.

The impact forced the second vehicle, driven by Angie Singel, 37, of Windsor, into a third vehicle, driven by Marika Merritt, 29, of Marietta.

All three cars suffered disabling damage and were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported, police say.

The traffic backup resulting from the initial accident led to another crash, about a quarter-mile away, according to police.

In that accident, which occurred on the eastbound lane of Route 30, a SUV driven by Thomas Ninner, 72, of McSherrystown, changed from the right lane to the left lane and struck a tractor trailer, driven by Clair Beyer, 54, of Lititz.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage, police say. Neither driver was injured.

Charges are pending in both accidents, according to police.