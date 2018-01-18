× 3 Lancaster men accused of robbing barber shop, assaulting owner

LANCASTER — Three Lancaster men were arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing the owner of a barber shop on South Duke Street Wednesday afternoon.

David Santiago, 16, of the first block of Brandon Court, Domingo Rivera, 18, of the 1100 block of East Orange Street, and Emanuel Candelaria, 23, the 400 block of West Vine Street, were each charged with multiple felony counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Rivera and Candelaria were also charged with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to Lancaster City Police.

The incident happened at 12:45 p.m., police say. Officers responded to the Level Up barber shop on 18 S. Duke St. for the report of a disturbance in progress. A caller to 911 reported hearing shouts and the sounds of someone being assaulted inside the business.

The first officer on scene observed blood on the floor and chairs inside, police say. The officer saw two unidentified suspects wearing dark-hooded jackets inside. The suspects ignored the officer’s order to stop, and ran toward the basement stairs, according to police.

Another adult male then came out of a back room, police say. The man had injuries to his forehead. It was not immediately clear whether he was a suspect or a victim, according to police.

A fourth man also exited from the rear of the shop, police say. He was detained by additional officers that had arrived on the scene. At that time, it was determined that the injured man was the owner of the shop and the victim of a robbery. Police say the victim was struck on the head with a handgun during the robbery. He was treated for his injuries, according to police.

The suspect who had been detained at the scene, later identified as Santiago, was not found to be in possession of a firearm, leading police to surmise that one of the suspects that had ran into the basement was armed.

Police, assisted by K9 Officer Wodan, searched the basement for the remaining suspects. Police say the suspects were located in an elevated crawlspace. One of them, identified as Rivera, revealed himself after announcements were made that K9 Wodan would be deployed and that the suspects would be bitten if found, police say. Rivera was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

The third suspect, later identified as Candelaria, was found in the crawlspace by K9 Wodan. The suspect was bit on his hand and head. He was able to be extracted from the crawlspace by the K9 Wodan and other officers, and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his non life-threatening injuries, police say.

After the scene was secured and the suspects and victims accounted for, police performed a search for evidence. They discovered the suspects allegedly concealed two handguns in a drop ceiling. At least one of those guns, a .357 revolver, had been reported stolen from West Lampeter Township, police say.

All three suspects were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.