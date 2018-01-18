A bit milder Thursday with plenty of sunshine, then even more warming through the weekend

GRADUAL WARMING, MORE SUN: A quieter period is ahead in weather, and temperatures slowly increase through the rest of the week. Skies are mainly clear on this Thursday morning, with some passing clouds at times. Temperatures begin in the single digits to lower teens. There’s still a breeze, so wind chills feel like single digits and even below 0 at times. There’s plenty of sunshine for the rest of Thursday, and temperatures make it into the upper 20s to lower 30s. It’s still a bit breezy. Wind chill values feel lower, in the 20s at times. The overnight period is clear, but not as cold. Expect overnight low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds finally quiet. Friday brings more warming, and what turns out to be quite the seasonable day. Readings make it into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine.

EVEN MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drastic warming is expected for the upcoming weekend, and conditions remain dry throughout the area. There’s plenty of sunshine Saturday, otherwise expect an even milder day. Temperatures jump all the way into the middle to upper 40s, with many spots flirting with 50 degrees. Sunday readings continue to climb under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the lower 50s for most!

MILD & UNSETTLED EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday sees plenty of clouds, and the next system approaches. This brings the chance for showers, particularly during the evening. However, a couple light showers can’t entirely be ruled out during the afternoon. Temperatures are still mild, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday brings some lingering showers for the morning, but the afternoon looks drier. Skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures fall back a bit, but they are still on the mild side. Expect readings in the middle 40s. Wednesday is drier and cooler. There’s a bit of a breeze under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Thursday!