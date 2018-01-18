CENTER STAGE: Living the ‘real’ American Dream in Susquehanna Stage Company’s ‘True West’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, Pa - It's loving, but it's painful. It's awkward, but it's real. The loving but hard relationship between two brothers in the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominee, 'True West.'

The Sam Shepard classic pulls at your view of family in the California desert and questions your view of what the American Dream really is. For the characters, their drive to create the latest and greatest Hollywood screenplay possesses different motives, with deceit, dark humor and family love all coming together.

You can catch the last weekend of Susquehanna Stage Company's debut production of their 10th anniversary season in Marietta. Ticket information can be found on http://susquehannastageco.com/