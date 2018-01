× Crash on Route 30 brings downed power lines, closes lanes in both directions

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of an early morning crash.

Emergency personnel responded to Route 30 near N. Kinzer Road and Slaymaker Hill Road in Paradise Township for a crash.

The crash, involving multiple cars and a tractor trailer, has electrical poles and wires down, and has closed down that area of Route 30 in both directions.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.