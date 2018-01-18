× Current PA driver’s licenses and ID Cards acceptable for domestic air travel

Pennsylvania is under REAL ID enforcement extension through October 10, 2018

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds customers that Pennsylvania is under an enforcement extension from the Department of Homeland Security until October 10, 2018, which means that Pennsylvanians may use their current driver’s license or ID card to board commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities that require ID until at least that date.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that beginning January 22, 2018, travelers who have driver’s licenses issued by a state that is not yet compliant with REAL ID and that has not received an extension will need to show an alternative form of acceptable identification for domestic air travel. Because Pennsylvania is currently under a REAL ID extension, travelers with PennDOT-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards may continue to use their licenses as usual.

“We understand that there is a lot of information out in the public about REAL ID,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “We want to assure Pennsylvanians that their current licenses are acceptable for boarding commercial flights and entering federal buildings.”

A federally-accepted form of identification (whether it’s the forthcoming Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must be used as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building on and after October 1, 2020.

PennDOT anticipates that REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards will be available to customers that want them in spring 2019, and will continue to apply for extensions from DHS until becoming REAL ID compliant.

More information about REAL ID, including frequently asked questions and information on documents required for REAL ID, can be found at http://www.penndot.gov/REALID

SOURCE: PennDOT press release