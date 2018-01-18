× Feeling milder under bright skies Friday

WELCOME WARMTH FOR THE WEEKEND

A chilly evening in the 20s but the winds subside. Skies are clear overnight into the morning. Lows are quite cold again near 20 degrees. Plenty of sunshine ends our week. Only a few passing clouds expected, especially, in the early part of the day. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bright blue skies continue for Saturday. A light breeze from the west-southwest warms temperatures to near 50 degrees. More clouds are expected for the second half of the weekend, but the mild air hangs around. Readings top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The next system moves in from the west heading into the week. Find the umbrella!

WET START TO THE WEEK

Skies are gloomy with persistent cloud cover. A few showers can’t be ruled out, however, the bulk of shower activity holds off until overnight. It is still mild near 50 degrees. Tuesday is wet for the early part of the day, before drier air traverses into the area behind the departing frontal system. Temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 40s.



NO ARCTIC INTRUSION

While it is chillier for Wednesday, temperatures hover in the lower 40s. Thursday is even colder, but seasonable, in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. With high pressure in control, expect abundant sunshine, and quiet condition. Temperatures begin warming again by the end of the week.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist