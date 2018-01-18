× Fort Loudon man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into the sexual assaults of two girls last year led to the arrest of a Fort Loudon man.

Tyler Solomon, 22, was taken into custody Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Solomon sexually assaulted two girls, 6 and 8, between November 23 and December 31 at a residence in Peters Township.

Solomon faces a single count of rape and two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, indecent exposure and harassment.

He is being held at Franklin County Jail.