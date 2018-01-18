× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly stealing over $26,000 from Central Dauphin Bus Drivers Association

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $26,000 from the Central Dauphin Bus Drivers Association (CDBDA).

Robert Shaffner, 78, is facing one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

These charges stem from an investigation that was started by the President of the CDBDA.

Shaffner held the position of Treasurer of the organization for several years.

In August 2017, the President of the CDBDA found that a large amount of funds were missing from the CDBDA accounts.

After reviewing several years of bank statements, it was discovered that between September 2015 and August 2017, Shaffner used his CDBDA Debit Visa card to commit 167 ATM Cash withdrawals, taking over $26,000 from the association bank account.

Shaffner was arraigned on January 17 and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.