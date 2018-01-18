× Harrisburg woman accused of making bomb threat to her employer

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman is accused of making a bomb threat at the Upper Allen Township business she worked for on Tuesday.

Yiset Elizabeth Witter, of the 200 block of Boas Street, has been charged with Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Police say that Witter made the threat by telephone. According to police, the threat caused a significant disruption at the business, which is contracted to provide support services to a federal agency in Washington. The threat disrupted facilities at both locations, police say.

Witter was arrested when she arrived for work on Thursday. She was arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.