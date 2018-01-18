× New Cumberland man accused of choking, assaulting woman at Scottish Inn

NEW CUMBERLAND, Cumberland County — An 18-year-old New Cumberland man has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after an incident Thursday morning at the Scottish Inn at 300 Commerce Drive.

According to police, Brandon Strohm allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the face while she slept, then jerked her head around by her hair and began choking her.

Strohm also allegedly broke the victim’s cell phone and tablet before she was able to get away and contact police.

When he was arrested, Strohm was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in additional charges being filed.

The incident happened at 6:15 a.m., police say.