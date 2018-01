× One man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Paul Alston, 34, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash occurred on Wednesday night on Whiskey Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township.

Authorities say that Alston was going around a curve when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Alston was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.