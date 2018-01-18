× One person taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after being struck in a crosswalk on Wednesday night.

On January 17 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a struck pedestrian at the intersection of E. Main Street and Walnut Street in Waynesboro.

The pedestrian was crossing E. Main Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Chrysler station wagon traveling east on E. Main Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Waynesboro Hospital, and the striking driver was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.