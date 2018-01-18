× Pediatrician accused of making inappropriate contact with 12-year-old patient

HARRISBURG — A pediatrician with offices in Cambria and Somerset Counties faces charges after allegedly making inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old patient, the Office of Attorney General announced Thursday.

Dr. Johnnie Barto, 70, is charged with felony counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

The charges are a result of a report that a minor made to her mother following the assault. The child’s mother then contacted Richland Township Police.

“These charges are deeply disturbing because the accused is a pediatrician — someone who is in close contact with children and in whom patients and the community place their trust,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We have a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

Attorney General Shapiro added that his office is concerned that there could be other victims in this case.

“If you know something or saw something, I want you to call my office or local police,” he said. “We’ll pursue every lead we receive.”

The Office of Attorney General can be reached at 412-565-7680. Richland Township Police can be contacted by calling 814-266-8333.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Barto, pending a preliminary hearing on January 24. As a condition of bail, the Johnstown resident is ordered to have no contact with children without adult supervision, the Office of Attorney General release states.

Suspected child predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.