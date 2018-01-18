× Penn State sends 9 players to postseason all-star games

UNIVERSITY PARK — Nine Penn State players will participate in three different post-season all-star games, starting with the East-West Shrine Game and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday, the school announced Thursday.

Jason Cabinda, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, Grant Haley and DaeSean Hamilton will play in the Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., while Troy Apke will participate in the Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena.

The Collegiate Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. on FS1, while the Shrine Game will be hled at 3 p.m. on the NFL Network.

In addition, Marcus Allen, Christian Campbell and Mike Gesicki will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be televised at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.

The nine all-star participants are the most for the Nittany Lions since 2003, when nine student-athletes were in post-season games (five in the Senior Bowl and four in the Blue-Gray Game).

Cabinda, a 6-1, 234-pound linebacker, was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection by coaches and an honorable mention pick by the media. He led the Nittany Lions with 88 tackles last season, and has 287 for his career, which ranks eighth all-time in school history.

Curtis Cothran, a 6-5, 301-pound defensive tackle, had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss this season. He was an All-Big Ten coaches honorable mention selection.

Parker Cothren, a 6-4, 304-pound defensive tackle, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media after racking up 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, last season.

Haley, a 5-9, 190-pound cornerback, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by coaches and media. He was second on the team with 10 pass break-ups and eighth in tackles (40).

Hamilton, a 6-1, 206-pound wide receiver, was an All-Big Ten second team selection by coaches and a third-team selection by the media. He leaves Penn State as the Lions’ career leader in receptions, with 214, and is second on the school’s all-time list in receiving yards (2,842). His 18 career TD catches rank fourth in school history.

Apke, a 6-1, 198-pound senior, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media. He ranked fourth on the team last season with 55 tackles.

Allen, a 6-2, 207-pound safety, was a first-team all-conference selection by coaches and a second-team pick by the media. He was second on the team with 72 tackles and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. His 321 career tackles rank fifth on Penn State’s all-time list.

Campbell, a 6-1, 194-pound cornerback, led the team with 12 pass break-ups and was seventh on the team with 45 tackles. He was an honorable mention all-conference selection by coaches and media.

Gesicki, a 6-6, 250-pound tight end, was a second team All-American and a first-team all-conference selection as well as a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. He caught 57 passes for 563 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards by a tight end.