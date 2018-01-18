× Mulitple officers injured in police-involved shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Harrisburg.

The District Attorney’s office confirms that multiple officers have been injured and they are investigating the incident.

Multiple reports say that police are currently in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide the details as they become available.