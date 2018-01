× State police investigating crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Interstate 83 Southbound at the Exit 4 Ramp in Shrewsbury Township.

Officials say that there were injuries reported, but there is no word on how many were hurt, the extent of their injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available.