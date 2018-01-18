× Steelers make it official: Randy Fichtner is their new offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH — It’s official: Randy Fichtner is running the offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced Thursday that Fichtner, who served as the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach for the last eight seasons, has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

We have named Randy Fichtner offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. MORE: https://t.co/IWtAv8nk2T pic.twitter.com/pBandFc0BB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 18, 2018

He takes over for Todd Haley, whose contract was not renewed after the Steelers bowed out of the AFC playoffs with a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

Pittsburgh’s offense was ranked third overall in the NFL and second in the AFC this year.

“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization,” said Fichtner in a story posted on the team’s website. “We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

In eight seasons under Fichtner, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has completed 2,638 passes (64.6%) for 31,763 yards and 202 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 95.4. Those all rank in the Top 10 in the NFL. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during that span, including the last four seasons.