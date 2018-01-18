× Suspicious package at PSP Carlisle Station sends two troopers, civilian employee to hospital

CARLISLE — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian employee at the Carlisle Station were transported to an area hospital Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was opened.

State Police say the package, in the form of an envelope, was addressed to a trooper at the station. The trooper opened it and immediately became ill — all three individuals affected by the contents inside were taken to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center. They are in the process of being released from the hospital and are in stable condition, police add.

The station was evacuated at 2:05 p.m. and the scene has recently been cleared by the Cumberland County Hazmat team.

All emergency calls are being forwarded to the State Police Harrisburg Station.

This story has been updated from its previous version.