Suspicious package forces evacuation of State Police Carlisle Station

CARLISLE — The State Police Carlisle Station was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered on the premises, police spokesman Trooper Brent Miller said in a press release.

The station is located on the 1500 block of Commerce Avenue in Middleton Township.

Until personnel are cleared to return, all emergency calls are being forwarded to the State Police Harrisburg Station, Miller said.