York City Police officer shot during Harrisburg deadly police-involved shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A York City police officer was shot and underwent surgery at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center following a deadly police-involved shooting in Harrisburg.

York City Officer Kyle Pitts was shot in the arm during the gun battle. Officials say Pitts is expected to make a full recovery.

“I was thankful I could have a positive response and say that our officer was safe. He’s getting care. It’s a non-life threatening injury so it’s really relief on my side," said Mayor Helfrich.

York City Police officer Kyle Pitts, an unnamed Harrisburg police officer, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill are part of a task force serving a warrant on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg.

That's when official say another man inside the home opened fire, killing Hill and injuring Pitts.

“This was part of a U.S. Marshal Task Force that was involved in a warrant service this morning that resulted in the use of force and gunfire," said District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Those task force members returned fire, critically injuring the gunman.

Officer Pitts was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for his injury. Pitts has been with the York City Police Department for 10 years and has three children.

Officials have expressed relief knowing Officer Pitts should make a full recovery and gratitude for the sacrifices law enforcement make daily.

“We have great officers, and they are willing to standup and put their lives on the line for you, and we need to do everything we can to support them," said Helfrich.

A third officer from Harrisburg Police Department was reported to have been shot; officials have since said the officer was struck by a projectile in the body armour and is okay.