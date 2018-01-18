× York County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 12-year-old Lancaster girl in 2015

LANCASTER — A York County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in a Lancaster home in 2015, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Eric Hallager pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault, the DA’s office said. He decided to plead guilty just before his trial was to begin. A jury was selected Tuesday to hear the case.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Hallager will serve a prison term of 10 to 23 months, followed by five years of probation. He must also register his whereabouts with police for the next 25 years under Megan’s Law, abide by sex-offender conditions prohibiting him from being with children unless he is accompanied by a supervisor approved by Probation and Parole Services and from being present at locations where children are present, like parks and schools, unless supervised.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who was presiding over the trial, accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Hallager sexually assaulted the girl at a home on West Orange Street in August of 2015.