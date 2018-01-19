× 19-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman died Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County.

The crash occurred on New Holland Pike between Eden Road and Park Road at 8:19 a.m.

According to Manheim Township Police, the woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling eastbound and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The fatal crash closed down New Holland Pike between Eden Road and Park Road for approximately five hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police here or call 717-569-6401.

This story has been updated from its previous version.