Baltimore mayor ousts police commissioner

Baltimore’s mayor on Friday ousted city Police Commissioner Kevin Davis in favor of one of his deputies, saying the city wasn’t reducing violence fast enough amid a soaring homicide rate.

Mayor Catherine Pugh elevated Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa, saying she’d tried to work hand-in-hand with Davis during her 13 months in office but needed to see more progress.

The move comes after Baltimore tallied more than 340 homicides in 2017 — the highest yearly number on record there in more than two decades.

“I’m impatient,” Pugh told reporters Friday morning. “We need violence reduction. We need violence (numbers) to go down.”

“This commissioner (Davis) worked hard, but I’m looking for new … ways to change what we’re seeing here every day,” she said. “I need my police department to give me creative ideas.”