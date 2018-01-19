× Bed, Bath & Beyond recalls Hudson comforters due to potential mold infestation

WASHINGTON — Bed, Bath & Beyond is recalling Hudson comforters by UGG due to the potential presence of mold in the fabric, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There is a risk of respiratory or other infections in those with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold.

The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors (garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal) and three sizes (twin, full/queen, and king). An estimated 175,000 comforters were sold in the U.S. from August to October of 2017. Their retail price ranged from $70 (twin) to $110 (king).

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.