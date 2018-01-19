Body discovered in burning apartment in Hummelstown; fire officials investigating
HUMMELSTOWN — One person was killed in a fire at a residence on the 200 block of Duke Street in Hummelstown, according to the Hummelstown Fire Department.
The fire occurred just before 8:30 a.m., fire officials say.
When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story structure. It took about 90 minutes for the blaze to be extinguished.
A body was discovered in the structure. There were no further details released in the initial report.
The fire is still under investigation, officials say.
40.267429 -76.717324