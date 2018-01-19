× Body discovered in burning apartment in Hummelstown; fire officials investigating

HUMMELSTOWN — One person was killed in a fire at a residence on the 200 block of Duke Street in Hummelstown, according to the Hummelstown Fire Department.

The fire occurred just before 8:30 a.m., fire officials say.

When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story structure. It took about 90 minutes for the blaze to be extinguished.

A body was discovered in the structure. There were no further details released in the initial report.

The fire is still under investigation, officials say.