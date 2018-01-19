× Camp Hill borough manager charged with DUI, speeding

CAMP HILL — For the second time in almost two months, a high-level official in Camp Hill has been charged with driving under the influence.

Patrick Dennis, 34, who serves as Camp Hill’s borough manager, is charged with DUI, driving with an unregistered vehicle, and speeding, according to court documents.

He was charged on Dec. 30, court documents say. The incident occurred in York County.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21.

Dennis’ arrest comes almost two months after Camp Hill police chief Douglas Hockenberry was also charged with DUI.

Hockenberry resigned in December.