Car owners must pay for damage caused by bullets from Harrisburg shootout

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Many unanswered questions remain for police as the investigation into Thursday's deadly shooting in Harrisburg continues.

For neighbors caught in the crossfire at 18th and Mulberry Streets, some wonder who's going to pay for damage to their personal property.

A few cars were hit by bullets during the shootout. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene, but its been difficult for neighbors to find an agency to pick up the repair costs.

Diane Stinson said "bullet hole through my front windshield, one through the hood of my vehicle, one in the front passenger seat, five in the back."

The fallout from the shootout that killed a Deputy U.S. Marshal, includes several cars caught in the crossfire.

"It's considered part of a crime scene, actually. If you look, there's still a sticker on my side view mirror where they actually indicated what they numbered that bullet as," Stinson said.

Multiple bullet holes could be found on different cars in the neighborhood, but should car owners like Stinson be the one to pay to fix it.

"I have to have my own vehicle fixed. Of course I thank graciously I did have full coverage insurance. It's going to go on my comprehensive coverage. Unfortunately, I have a $1,000 deductible that's going to be out of pocket," Stinson said.

While an insurance claims adjuster inspects Stinson's car for damage, she contacted the Dauphin County Victims Witness Assistance Program for help, but didn't find the answer she was hoping for.

"They don't have any funds available for anything, for any option. So pretty much they're telling me, eat the costs," Stinson said.

Pennsylvania also has a State Crime Victims Compensation Program, but unless it's a claim for medical or funeral expenses, this situation won't qualify her as a victim.

"My car is definitely victimized, and it's like i have no recourse, i can't sue the city, i can't reach out to any entities, state and or local, for assistance, with this," Stinson said.

Depending on the individual policy, a person may or may not be covered at all.

"There's no assistance out there, for not only myself, I have several neighbors who had damaged vehicles also, one only having liability on his vehicle. So the full cost of all repairs are going to come out of his pocket," Stinson said.