Enjoy the outdoors this weekend; milder air arrives!

BREAK FROM JANUARY CHILL

We enjoy a quiet evening under mostly clear skies. Winds are light, and with the west-southwest flow, temperatures are not as cold tonight. Evening temperatures are in the 30s, with overnight readings in the middle and upper 20s. We finally get a break from the teens. Beautiful weather for the start of our weekend, allows us to get back outside. Afternoon readings warm nicely to 50 degrees! More clouds cover the area Sunday, however, it is still mild in the upper 40s. The next system to impact us arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

WET START TO THE WEEK

The week begins mainly cloudy. A couple of showers can’t be ruled out Monday, but the greatest threat for rain showers is in the evening and overnight period. Heading out early in the morning, don’t forget the umbrella because you’ll need it if you are coming home late. A wide range of temperatures are going to be possible, from near 50 south of Route 30, to middle and upper 40s north. Showers pick up overnight into Tuesday and linger into the lunch hour. Readings are mild in the upper 40s, especially early, before chillier air spills in behind the departing system.

COLD BUT NOT FRIGID

We layer it up again when temperatures fall back to the 20s in the morning, and afternoon readings are stuck in the upper 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. Plenty of sunshine each day. Despite a few more clouds Friday, readings are a tad warmer in the lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist