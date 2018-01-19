× Odor of gas originates from Glatfelter Paper Plant in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Odor of gas that is over much of York has originated from the Glatfelter Paper Plant in Spring Grove.

The plant, located on Main Street in Spring Grove, reportedly had a leaking gas valve that has since been fixed.

The boroughs of Spring Grove and New Salem told FOX43 the following:

Mutiple calls have been received regarding a potentail gas leak in Spring Grove Borough. The Borough Office has been notified by Glatfelter that a equipment malfunction caused the smell. It has since been corrected and there is no need for alarm.

Columbia Gas says that there is no indication that the issue is related to any of their natural gas lines.

Mark Walters with York County Communications encourages the public that if the smell the gas, do not be afraid to report it.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.