Gov. Tom Wolf makes a friendly wager with Minnesota governor over Sunday’s Eagles-Vikings game

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and his Minnesota counterpart, Mark Dayton, announced Friday that they’re making a friendly wager over Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Eagles win, Wolf will get a five-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll. If the Vikings prevail, Wolf will have to send five pounds of Tastykake Butterscoth Krimpets to Minnesota.

“Our Philadelphia Eagles have overcome adversity and displayed true Pennsylvania grit to put themselves one game away from the Super Bowl,” Wolf said in a press release announcing the bet. “While I wanted an all-Pennsylvania Super Bowl, I am proud of the Eagles and look forward to cheering them on this weekend. Go Birds!”

Governor Wolf also today announced that the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg will be lit green starting tonight and through the game Sunday in a show of support for the Eagles.