HBO releases first trailer of ‘Paterno’

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Penn State University head football coach Joe Paterno talks from inside his home to a large group of students who gathered at his house on November 8, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. Behind Paterno is his son Scott Paterno (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
HBO released the first trailer of ‘Paterno’ Friday afternoon.
The movie is centered around Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.
It is set to premiere this coming spring.