Lebanon man accused of raping woman he met online

LEBANON — A 35-year-old Lebanon man is facing rape and other charges after Lebanon City Police say he sexually assaulted a woman he met online.

Norman Boltz III, of the 500 block of Reinoehl Street, is also facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Police say Boltz and the victim met through a social media dating site and agreed to meet at his residence on Thursday.

The victim told police that shortly after she entered his home, Boltz choked her, threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly sprayed her with chemical defense spray, police say.

The victim told police she fled the residence unclothed and ran to a friend’s vehicle, which was parked outside the residence. She and her friend immediately reported the incident to police.

The victim was treated at an area medical facility for injuries to her face and body.

Police located Boltz, who attempted to flee. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

According to the criminal complaint, Boltz admitted he met the victim online and said they arranged for her to come to Lebanon and have sex with him in exchange for money. He allegedly told police that when the victim arrived, she agreed to have sex without payment and that they engaged in consensual intercourse.

Boltz told police the woman sprayed him with mace, and admitted that he sprayed her back. According to the criminal complaint, Boltz said he did not realize the victim was undressed when she left his home.

Boltz was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna. He is currently in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.