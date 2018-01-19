× Lebanon man accused of trying to rob former coworkers

LEBANON — An 18-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with robbery and simple assault after police say he demanded money from two Dominos Pizza employees who were attempting to make a night deposit in a Fulton Bank drop box on the 500 block of Willow Street early Friday morning.

Nahseer Nein, of the 300 block of N. 5th Street, was taken into custody after police found him near the scene of the incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Nein is a former Dominos employee who was recognized by one of the victims, the criminal complaint says.

According to police, the employees drove to the bank to drop off an estimated $1,200 in revenue. As one of them was getting out of the car, a man in dark clothing and a mask stood up from a bush near the drop box, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money.

The victim told the other employee to drive off, and they sped out of the area without giving the suspect any money.

The victim told police he recognized Nein’s voice, since he had been employed at Dominos until he was let go a few weeks earlier. Nein would have known where and when the day’s revenues were dropped off at the bank, the victim told police.

Officers found Nein a few blocks from the scene about 15 minutes later. After he was in custody, police drove the victim past him, and the victim identified him as the suspect.

Nein’s handgun, which was suspected to be a replica or BB gun, was not recovered, police say.

Nein was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna. He was transported to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.