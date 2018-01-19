× One person dead after Friday morning crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday morning.

Police have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of the next of kin.

On January 19 at approximately 3:45 a.m., a driver was heading eastbound in the 4200 block of Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, exited the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

According to the release from police, speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.