Palmyra woman accused of causing injury to firefighter by driving over hose

PALMYRA — A 21-year-old Palmyra woman is facing several charges after allegedly causing a firefighter to be injured by driving over a fire hose at an active fire scene, according to North Londonderry Township police.

Karissa Lyn Morder, of the 1300 block of Park Drive, is charged with reckless endangerment, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and unauthorized driving over a fire hose.

According to police, the incident happened on January 9. The Palmyra Fire Department was dispatched to 1300 Park Drive Apartments to extinguish a fire. While firefighters were on the scene, Morder allegedly pulled out of a parking space and drove toward one of the exits, according to the criminal complaint.

Morder allegedly drove over a 5-inch fire hose that was in her path. The hose’s coupling lodged in the undercarriage of her vehicle, so the hose, which was attached to a fire hydrant at one end and a fire truck at the other, was dragged behind the car until it became taut.

While taut, the hose struck two firefighters, knocking them both to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The hose then became dislodged.

Morder allegedly stopped for a brief moment, then drove off.

One of the firefighters who was knocked to the ground struck his head and lost consciousness, the criminal complaint says. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of head trauma.

The other firefighter sustained a minor injury to his shoulder and was treated at the scene, police say.

Morder allegedly admitted to seeing the hose lying on the street when interviewed by police. She also allegedly said she heard the hose strike the bottom of her car, and that she did not stop or render aid.

The hose was damaged, according to the Palmyra Fire Department. The repairs cost $2,119.36.

Restitution is requested, police say.